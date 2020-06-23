PRS unveils its most versatile SE model yet, the Hollowbody II Piezo

PRS has announced the SE Hollowbody II Piezo, which brings the company’s core-line combo of acoustic and electric guitar sounds to the SE series.

Promising the most versatile SE guitar yet, PRS has equipped the Hollowbody II with 58/15 ‘S’ pickups, as well as a piezo pickup.

There are individual volume controls and output jacks for each set of pickups, or a single Mix/Piezo jack to blend the two together from one output.

If you use just the magnetic - ie, regular electric pickups - output, the piezo battery is bypassed, too.

The model is constructed from five-ply laminated maple, with a figured maple top and back, and a mahogany middle. Two finishes are available: Black Gold Burst and Peacock Blue Burst.

Other specs include a mahogany neck with ebony fretboard, PRS-Designed tuners, and that all-important stoptail bridge with built-in piezo.

The SE Hollowbody II Piezo follow its first-ever parlor acoustics as products that were originally intended to be announced at PRS’s Experience PRS 35th Anniversary event, which was held virtually after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the physical event to be cancelled.

UK street prices are currently listed at £999, with US price TBC. For more info on the SE Hollowbody II Piezo, visit PRS Guitars.