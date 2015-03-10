PRS Guitars Introduces S2 Vela — Demo Video

PRS Guitars has announced the newest addition to the S2 Series: the S2 Vela.

From the company:

The Vela model follows in the tradition of the company’s Mira and Starla models, providing vintage-inspired personality and tons of tonal textures.

“The S2 Series has been a project of passion here," says Jim Cullen, national sales manager at PRS.

"Many of us know players who praise PRS neck shapes, build quality and reliability but are looking for a different aesthetic. The Vela breaks the traditional PRS platform, giving those players a guitar they can trust night after night, and it looks badass.”

The Vela boasts a new offset body shape that is both elegant and edgy. Its pickguard loaded electronics include a PRS-designed Starla humbucker in the bridge, providing a bright, punky tone, and the new PRS-designed Type-D singlecoil in the neck, which gives the Vela some noteworthy bite.

The coil-tap on the tone control allows the bridge pickup to split into singelcoils, expanding the guitar’s tonal range. Anchoring this guitar is the new PRS plate-style bridge with two brass saddles that were designed to compensate for intonation and an aluminum plate, both of which help provide maximum tonal sustain. This bridge harkens back to Paul’s early designs and traditional bass plate-style bridges, but is top-loading for easy restringing.

“The Vela nails all of the vintage tones I’ve become accustomed to in the studio and has become my go to live because of its stable intonation, tuning and playability,” says Thomas Onebane of Royal Teeth.

For full specifications, visit prsguitars.com/s2vela.