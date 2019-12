PRS Guitars is now offering its first two basses through the SE line: the SE Kingfisher and SE Kestrel.

The Kingfisher features a Swamp Ash body, 24 fret maple/walnut neck, and 34” scale length. The Kingfisher (4B ‘H’) proprietary pickups are thick-sounding humbuckers. The SE Kingfisher bass will be offered in a variety of finishes, including Natural, Scarlet Red, and Tortoise Shell.

The Kestrel has an Alder body, 22 fret maple/walnut neck, and 34” scale length. The Kestrel has 4B S pickups.