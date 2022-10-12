PRS expands its SE acoustic line with A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized P50E

PRS has added two new models to its SE line of acoustic guitars, the SE A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized SE P50E.
The SE A20E, boasts an all-mahogany body and is described as “well-suited for picking and fingerstyle playing”, while the SE P50E offers “bold projection with focused tone” with a solid spruce top and figured maple back and sides.
Beyond their tonewood differences, both guitars share a similar set of specs, including PRS’s distinct bracing pattern, which features a hybrid X/Classical top bracing for increased vibration and projection, and a heavily braced back and sides to “encourage the tone of the guitar to push through the top”.
Elsewhere, each guitar sports a PRS-voiced Fishman Sonitone pickup system – with an undersaddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp and easy-to-access volume and tone controls.
Other features include ebony fingerboards and bridges, bone nuts and saddles, PRS’s trademark bird inlays and headstock design, and PRS-designed double-action truss rods. Additionally, each guitar ships with a gigbag.
“We are always looking for ways to expand the sounds we are offering,” says Jack Higginbotham, Chief Operating Officer of PRS. “Sometimes that is revolutionary, sometimes evolutionary. The A20E brings all-mahogany focused midrange and warmth to our most-popular body shape, the Angelus Cutaway.
“The P50E was actually the first parlor instrument we designed and is now bringing a different sonic presence and some added style to PRS parlor guitars.”
For more information on these new SE acoustic additions, head to PRS (opens in new tab).
PRS has been on something of a hot streak recently, announcing Robben Ford’s long-awaited signature model, a new Jimi Hendrix-inspired amp head, the HDRX 20, and even its first-ever effects pedals, which take inspiration from Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds.