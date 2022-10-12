PRS expands its SE acoustic line with A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized P50E

PRS has added two new models to its SE line of acoustic guitars, the SE A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized SE P50E.

The SE A20E, boasts an all-mahogany body and is described as “well-suited for picking and fingerstyle playing”, while the SE P50E offers “bold projection with focused tone” with a solid spruce top and figured maple back and sides.

Beyond their tonewood differences, both guitars share a similar set of specs, including PRS’s distinct bracing pattern, which features a hybrid X/Classical top bracing for increased vibration and projection, and a heavily braced back and sides to “encourage the tone of the guitar to push through the top”.

Elsewhere, each guitar sports a PRS-voiced Fishman Sonitone pickup system – with an undersaddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp and easy-to-access volume and tone controls.

Other features include ebony fingerboards and bridges, bone nuts and saddles, PRS’s trademark bird inlays and headstock design, and PRS-designed double-action truss rods. Additionally, each guitar ships with a gigbag.

“We are always looking for ways to expand the sounds we are offering,” says Jack Higginbotham, Chief Operating Officer of PRS. “Sometimes that is revolutionary, sometimes evolutionary. The A20E brings all-mahogany focused midrange and warmth to our most-popular body shape, the Angelus Cutaway.

“The P50E was actually the first parlor instrument we designed and is now bringing a different sonic presence and some added style to PRS parlor guitars.”

For more information on these new SE acoustic additions, head to PRS (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 4 PRS SE A20E (Image credit: PRS ) PRS SE A20E (Image credit: PRS ) PRS SE P50E (Image credit: PRS ) PRS SE P50E (Image credit: PRS )

PRS has been on something of a hot streak recently, announcing Robben Ford’s long-awaited signature model, a new Jimi Hendrix-inspired amp head, the HDRX 20, and even its first-ever effects pedals, which take inspiration from Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds.