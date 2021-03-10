PRS unveils limited-edition Antique White SE P20E parlor acoustic model

PRS has expanded its lineup of parlor acoustic guitars with the release of a new-look limited-edition P20E model.

The guitar maker's first-ever range of parlor-sized guitars, which was released in May 2020, proved to be a popular addition to its catalog, prompting PRS to release a new-look limited edition iteration of its electric-acoustic model.

Aside from the elegant new Antique White finish, the guitar sports the same specs as found on the P20E – that is, a solid-mahogany top, natural mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck and bird-inlay-adorned ebony fretboard.

Other specs include a bone nut and saddle, ebony bridge, and PRS's hybrid X/Classical bracing, which allows the top to vibrate freely, promising to provide the parlor with bold, even tones.

Also making an appearance is the Fishman GT1 pickup system, as found in the preexisting P20E. Seeking to provide organic, dynamic tones, the GT1 system aims transform what some may consider a "couch-only" guitar into a "workhorse stage instrument".

Said Jack Higginbotham, PRS COO, "The SE parlor acoustics have been received very well by players at all levels, and from their inception, we thought this would be a good platform to have a bit of fun with color.

"These guitars offer a new and unique tool for writing, home-recording, and guitar lost in playing for hours without ending up with a sore strumming shoulder," he continued.

The PRS Antique White SE P20E is available now for $579, and is limited to only 3,500 pieces worldwide.

For more info, head over to PRS.