PRS unveils minimalist Floating Guitar Stand

We’re always on the lookout for a good guitar stand or hanger, and PRS has certainly caught our eye with the company’s new Floating Guitar Stand.

The stand sports a sleek, minimalist design that allows the structure to be practically invisible behind the guitar, making it look as if your axe is indeed suspended in air.

Features include heavy-duty construction, a nitro-friendly foam headstock cradle and a three-pointed base engineered so the stand won’t tip over, and which is also weighted for maximum stability, the company says.

The Floating Guitar Stand is available for $139 at the PRS Guitars online West Street East accessories store.