Puscifer Planning Summer Tour

Whether or not there will be a new Tool album this year remains to be seen, but one thing we do know for sure is that frontman Maynard James Keenan will be taking his solo act, Puscifer, on the road this summer.
The trek kicks off June 9 with a performance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, and will see the band on the road for three weeks, including a stop at the River's Edge Music Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota.
You can watch the band's hilariously off-kilter tour announcement video below. Dates can be found under the video.
Puscifer released their latest album, Conditions of My Parole, last fall.
Puscifer 2012 Summer Tour Dates
- June 9 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
- June 11 - Tampa, FL - Ferguson Hall @ Tampa Performing Arts Center
- June 12 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theatre @ Gusman Performing Arts Center
- June 13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
- June 15 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Opera House
- June 16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre
- June 17 - Reading, PA - Soverign Performing Arts Center
- June 18 - Richmond, VA - The National
- June 20 - Buffalo, NY - Riviera Theatre
- June 21 - Columbus, OH - LC Indoor Pavilion
- June 24 - St. Paul, MN - River's Edge Festival
- June 27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
- June 28 - San Antonio, TX - Lila Cockrell Theatre
- June 30 - Prescott, AZ - Yavapai College Performance Arts Center