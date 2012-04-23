Puscifer Planning Summer Tour

Whether or not there will be a new Tool album this year remains to be seen, but one thing we do know for sure is that frontman Maynard James Keenan will be taking his solo act, Puscifer, on the road this summer.

The trek kicks off June 9 with a performance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, and will see the band on the road for three weeks, including a stop at the River's Edge Music Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota.

You can watch the band's hilariously off-kilter tour announcement video below. Dates can be found under the video.

Puscifer released their latest album, Conditions of My Parole, last fall.

Puscifer 2012 Summer Tour Dates