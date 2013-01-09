Q&A: Born of Osiris Guitarist Lee McKinney on the Band's Upcoming New Album

In our Holiday 2012 issue, we caught up with guitarist Lee McKinney to get a status update on the new album from Born of Osiris.

What’s the status of the new album?

We’re still in the process of writing and arranging, but we’re set to record in February. We’ve been writing since we finished recording [2011’s] The Discovery, so there’s definitely plenty of material. We’re sending the songs that we’ve completed back and forth with our team and getting everyone’s ideas and input to see how they can grow. Hopefully, the album will come out right around summertime.

What gear will you be using?

As far as guitars go, I’ll be using all of my Ernie Ball Music Man guitars. I have an original BFR, a JXI and a JP12. I’m waiting on a six-string Koa BFR with a roasted maple neck to arrive from Music Man any day. I plan on having six-, seven- and possibly even eight-string material on this next album. For amps, right now I plan on using my Axe-Fx II and going direct in. You never know though: I might mic up some of our Orange cabs or see if Engl will send me some cabs to try out.

What’s your favorite song on the new album?

The one we’re calling “Mindful.” I think it’s structured really well, and it’s seen many forms before it reached its current one. It has a lot of energy, great melodies and of course the heavy BOO style.

What about this record will surprise people?

I think our focus on structure will be the most surprising factor. The first album really had no repeating parts, and it was all over the place. As time goes on, we’ve focused on structure more and more. These songs are much more organized and thematic.

What album are you most looking forward to hearing in 2013?

I’m really hoping Karnivool puts out a new album next year. I know they’ve been writing, I’m just hoping they can record and release something soon. They’re definitely my favorite band of all time, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.