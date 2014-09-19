Queen Announce 'Queen Forever' CD Featuring Unreleased Freddie Mercury Tracks

Three previously unreleased Queen tracks featuring late singer Freddie Mercury will spearhead a new Queen album, Queen Forever, due November 11, 2014, on Hollywood Records.

The tracks include a long anticipated song from Queen and Michael Jackson, There Must Be More to Life Than This, a previously unfinished Mercury-Queen track Let Me In Your Heart Again originating from the bands The Works album recording sessions, and a new stripped-down ballad version of Mercurys first solo hit, his Giorgio Moroder collaboration, Love Kills.

The rest of the package brings together Queen hits, classic tracks, and new takes on well-known songs, matched with band recordings Brian May describes as things that we have collected together that are representative of our growth rather than the big hits in a collection immaculately assembled by May and Roger Taylor themselves. The tracks are all linked to represent a definitive collection of Queens timeless love songs.

Queen Forever is available as a 20-track single CD and as an extended 36-track, two-CD set, and celebrates the extraordinary musical path of one of the worlds greatest rock bands.

Anticipation for these new Mercury tracks has been high since May and Taylor first hinted earlier this year that new songs featuring Mercury were being explored.

Speaking at the press conference to launch their North American concert tour with singer Adam Lambert earlier in the year, May said, "There was a little bit more in the can that we had overlooked for a long time, so we have a few songs which we're working on right now. Freddie sounds as fresh as yesterday."

On the subject, Taylor said, Weve got some great new tracks that havent been heard and theres an interesting selection of older stuff.

The Queen and Michael Jackson duet, There Must Be More to Life Than This, began as a song written by Mercury during sessions for Queens 1981 album, Hot Space. The band recorded a backing track, but the song was never completed. Mercury visited Michael Jackson at his home studio in Los Angeles where he recorded Jackson singing the song for an unfinished version. Queen revived the track during sessions for 1984s The Works, but again it was not finished. A year later, Freddies own version of the song surfaced on his debut solo album, 1985s Mr. Bad Guy. This new production of the powerful ballad fuses Queens original backing track and Mercury and Jacksons distinctive vocals, and has been produced and remixed by celebrated Madonna/Robbie Williams producer William Orbit.

Talking of his involvement, Orbit says, I had known Roger for many years, now he was on the phone asking if I would get involved in this musical adventure.

When I first played it in my studio I opened a trove of delights provided by the greatest of musicians. Hearing Michael Jackson's vocals was stirring. So vivid, so cool, and poignant, it was like he was in the studio singing live. With Freddie's vocal solo on the mixing desk, my appreciation for his gift was taken to an even higher level.

The musicianship of all four members of Queen is phenomenal. Roger, an extraordinarily multi-talented man I've always admired; John Deacon's original bass part with its lyrical fluidity that made it easy for me to know where to put the odd reinforcement. Freddie's original piano carried most of the song's musical DNA. Brian, one take for the solo, a blur of fingers, and the spirits of MJ and FM fully present, in the moment, sending shivers down the spine.

Perhaps the biggest revelation on Queen Forever is Brian Mays composition, Let Me In Your Heart Again. The song was first recorded by Queen for The Works album, but not completed at the time and has remained overlooked since then. An authentic, live-in-the-studio track from the same golden age as Radio Ga Ga and I Want To Break Free, this never-before-heard Queen track shows off Freddies timeless vocals and features newly recorded guitar parts and new backing vocals from Brian and Roger. This thrilling track finally reaches us nearly 30 years after Freddie first laid down his original vocal.

The third new track, Love Kills, was composed by Freddie Mercury and famed German producer/songwriter Giorgio Moroder for the soundtrack to Moroders newly restored and tinted version of Fritz Langs 1927 classic silent movie Metropolis in 1984 to which he added a pop soundtrack featuring various music artists. Mercury recorded a high-energy dance version of the song that became his debut solo hit in 1985. However, it is less well known that all four members of Queen played on the original track. Prior to Queen embarking on their recent tour with lead singer Adam Lambert, Brian May proposed performing an acoustic ballad version of Love Kills, which became one of the most memorable moments of the current Queen & Adam Lambert shows. This new Queen-Freddie studio version is shaped in the same ballad style and revives the Queen original with some newly recorded guitars and drums by May and Taylor, becoming a glorious showcase for one of Freddies most adrenaline-charged vocal performances.

Alongside this new material, both the one and two-CD versions of Queen Forever feature songs that spotlight the bands songwriting prowess, studio experimentation and remarkable development. Its a timely reminder that, almost uniquely in the world of rock and pop, all four members of Queen were accomplished songwriters and superlatively gifted musicians.

Queen Forever reaches back as far as 1974 with fan favorite Nevermore, a Freddie Mercury song originally included on Queen II, the album that first saw Queen use the recording studio as an instrument in its own right. From the same year comes the dramatic power ballad In The Lap Of The Gods Revisited, once the grand finale of any Queen show, and since revived by Queen & lead singer Adam Lambert on their 2014 tour. Meanwhile, the upbeat single, Youre My Best Friend, written by bass guitarist John Deacon, showcased Queens poppier side and was released as the follow-up to 1975s Bohemian Rhapsody, becoming a Top 10 UK and Top 20 US hit in the same year and giving John Deacon his first Queen hit single.

Elsewhere, 1977s Long Away remains the only Queen single to feature Brian May on lead vocals; and the same years B-side Drowse includes a rare Queen performance from Roger Taylor on guitar. Queen saw out the decade with a run of hits that included the gospel-flavored Somebody To Love, memorably performed by Queen and George Michael at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992, and finished on a high with 1979s US #1 hit, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, an exuberant rockabilly pop song composed by Freddie Mercury in the bath in Munich.

By touching on prog rock, gospel, acoustic balladry, Elvis-style rocknroll and more, these songs alone encapsulate Queens diversity in the 1970s. However, the band threw out the rulebook completely in the decades that followed, embracing funk, hard rock, soul and pure pop, yet always sounding unmistakably Queen. The band used synthesizers for the first time on 1980s Play The Game single; Freddie sang some of his vocals in Spanish on the 1982 hit Las Palabras De Amor, and 1986s One Year Of Love featuring unusually a saxophone. The album is completed by latter-day Queen hits, including 1991s #1 hit These Are The Days Of Our Lives and 1995s Too Much Love Will Kill You, together with the poignant A Winters Tale, recorded during Freddie Mercurys final Queen recording sessions in Montreux in 1991.

Queen Forever is both a showcase for these exclusive new recordings, but also an enduring tribute to the extraordinary musical achievements of John Deacon, Brian May, Roger Taylor and the late, great Freddie Mercury whose singular talent we can again marvel at with the arrival of these previously unheard tracks.

Queen Forever. Forever? Who can tell? But for now we can be certain that this highly rewarding collection of Queen new, rare, and at their most accomplished, more than serves to uphold the bands indisputable place in music history and is certain to earn a prized place in music collections for a long time to come.

Queen certainly rates in the top among the worlds favorite bands. The UKs Official Charts Company earlier this year confirmed Queens 1981 Greatest Hits album as Britains best-selling album of all time all after surpassing the 6 million in sales.

Queen Forever Track Listings:

Single CD:

Let Me In Your Heart Again

Love Kills The Ballad

There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)

Its A Hard Life

Youre My Best Friend

Love Of My Life

Drowse

Long Away

Lily Of The Valley

Dont Try So Hard

Bijou

These Are The Days Of Our Lives

Las Palabras De Amor

Who Wants To Live Forever

A Winters Tale

Play The Game

Save Me

Somebody To Love

Too Much Love Will Kill You

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

2-CD SET

CD1

Let Me In Your Heart Again

Love Kills The Ballad

There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)

Play The Game

Dear Friends

Youre My Best Friend

Love Of My Life

Drowse

You Take My Breath Away

Spread Your Wings

Long Away

Lily Of The Valley

Dont Try So Hard

Bijou

These Are The Days Of Our Lives

Nevermore

Las Palabras De Amor

Who Wants To Live Forever

CD2

I Was Born To Love You

Somebody To Love

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Friends Will Be Friends

Jealousy

One Year of Love

A Winters Tale

39

Mother Love

Its A Hard Life

Save Me

Made in Heaven

Too Much Love Will Kill You

Sail Away Sweet Sister

The Miracle

Is This The World We Created

In The Lap Of The GodsRevisited

Forever

For more information, visit queenonline.com.