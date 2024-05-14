“I felt very dissatisfied with what I came up with… self-doubt rears its scary head to the point where I wonder who the hell I think I am”: Brian May questioned his guitar abilities ahead of a “challenging” virtuosic collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre

On Sunday, Brian May and Jean-Michel Jarre dazzled audiences with a surprise collaboration at Bridge from the Future, the opening concert of the seventh edition of STARMUS Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia.

More than 100,000 people attended the free concert and witnessed the Queen guitarist and Jarre interpret Antonín Dvořák’s New World Symphony, as well as newly-adapted works Bratislava Time and Rendez-vous Bratislava.

Before the concert, May expressed how anxious he felt and how challenging the rehearsals were in a public Instagram post:

“I've put a lot of passion and work into preparing this little adventure ... but this is not easy for an old soldier like me. In fact it's probably one of the most challenging things I've taken on for a long time.

“I felt very dissatisfied with what I came up with at last night's dress rehearsal - so doing a lot of rethinking today while we all wait for showtime to come around. Why do I spend all these precious days away from home? Pursuing ... what? And self-doubt rears its scary head to the point where I wonder who the Hell I think I am.

“These are the kind of thoughts which beset performers, probably especially at my time of life. This is the inner reality. But I'm also conscious I'm incredibly lucky to have an opportunity like this - to work in a completely unfamiliar environment with an extraordinarily talented man with his highly skilled team. Among it all I'm very grateful.”

For this special occasion, May brandished his Red Special and delivered his signature soaring guitar solos, complemented by Jarre's backing band, the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, and a 19-piece chorus from the Slovak Philharmonic Choir.

After the show, May expressed his relief that the performance was well received and gratitude for the experience, “I'm lost for words this morning ... but found this informal clip - from an iPhone in the audience I guess - and it looks like we kinda hit it OK !!! Thanks to all last night who came and rocked!”

It's not the first time Brian May – one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time – has conceded he has difficulty playing a part.

In an interview with Total Guitar earlier this year, he revealed he still finds the Bohemian Rhapsody riff difficult to perform – and points the blame at “riffmeister” Freddie Mercury.