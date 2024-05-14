“I felt very dissatisfied with what I came up with… self-doubt rears its scary head to the point where I wonder who the hell I think I am”: Brian May questioned his guitar abilities ahead of a “challenging” virtuosic collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre

The Queen guitarist publicly expressed how anxious he was before performing a brand new Jean-Michel Jarre set in front of a 100,000-strong audience

Jean-Michel Jarre on the left, and Brian May with his signature red guitar on the right, performing on stage
(Image credit: Tomas Kika/STARMUS Festival)

On Sunday, Brian May and Jean-Michel Jarre dazzled audiences with a surprise collaboration at Bridge from the Future, the opening concert of the seventh edition of STARMUS Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia. 

More than 100,000 people attended the free concert and witnessed the Queen guitarist and Jarre interpret Antonín Dvořák’s New World Symphony, as well as newly-adapted works Bratislava Time and Rendez-vous Bratislava

