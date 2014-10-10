Queen Preview Three Unreleased Songs in 'Queen Forever' Trailer — Video

A new trailer for Queen's upcoming album, Queen Forever features previews of three previously unreleased songs from the compilation.

It also includes an interview with Freddie Mercury, who discusses "There Must Be More To Life Than This," a previously unreleased duet that Queen recorded with Michael Jackson.

"When I was spending some time in LA with friends, Michael said, 'Why don’t we try something?'" Mercury said. "One day it will probably be finished." Correct!

The trailer, which you can see below, also includes clips of "Let Me In Your Heart Again," which Queen guitarist Brian May wrote for 1984's The Works, plus a full-band version of "Love Kills," which Mercury recorded for the 1984 soundtrack to Metropolis, a 1927 silent science-fiction film.