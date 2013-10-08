Queensrÿche Premiere "Redemption" Music Video

Queensrÿche have released a new music video for "Redemption," a track from the band's self-titled 2013 album, which was released this summer.

Queensrÿche is the band's first album with new frontman Todd La Torre. Its release follows last year's dramatic departure of Geoff Tate. The situation has kept both parties embroiled in legal action — some of which you can read about in the September 2013 issue of Guitar World.

The new video, which you can check out below, includes scenes from La Torre’s first recording sessions and shows with the band.