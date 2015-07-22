Queensrÿche Premiere "Arrow of Time" from New Album, 'Condition Human'

Hard-rock veterans Queensrÿche have announced a new album, Condition Human.

The album, due for an October 2 release via Century Media Records, can be pre-ordered right here.

You can also check out the album's opening cut, "Arrow of Time," and the band's upcoming opening dates for Scorpions, below.

QUEENSRYCHE ON TOUR

Sep 10 @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Sep 11 @ The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY*

Sep 12 @ Barclay’s Arena - Brooklyn, NY

Sep 13 @ Meadowbrook - Gilford, NH

Sep 14 @ State Theatre - Portland, ME*

Sep 16 @ Moncton Coliseum - Moncton, Canada

Sep 17 @ Imperial Theatre - Quebec, Canada*

Sep 18 @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre - Toronto, Canada

Sep 19 @ Bell Centre - Montreal, Canada

Sep 22 @ LC Pavilion - Columbus, OH

Sep 23 @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

Sep 24 @ The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN*

Sep 25 @ Caesar’s Windsor - Windsor, Canada

Sep 26 @ Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

Sep 29 @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

Oct 01 @ SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Oct 02 @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV*

Oct 03 @ The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 04 @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA*

Oct 06 @ Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

Oct 07 @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 09 @ ShoWare Center - Seattle, WA

* QUEENSRYCHE Headlining Off-Date