Queensryche Share Official “Blood of the Levant” Video

Queensyrche have shared the official video for “Blood of the Levant,” the leadoff track from their upcoming album, The Verdict.

Said singer Todd La Torre: "This song and video is based on real events that sparked the onset of the Syrian war. We would like to thank David Brodsky and Allison Woest from MyGoodEye Music Visuals for bringing our vision and concept to life on screen! A very special thanks as well to the additional cast and crew for their valued dedication to this effort."

As previously reported, The Verdict is out March 1 via Century Media Records.

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding," singer Todd La Torre said in a statement. "I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Added guitarist Michael "Whip" Wilton, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. A Pledge pre-order campaign is currently running here.

Additionally, Queensryche will be heading out on a spring 2019 tour behind The Verdict. Support will come from Fates Warning, with the Cringe joining both bands on select dates.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to QueensrycheOfficial.com.