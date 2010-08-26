Queensryche Sign to Roadrunner/Loud & Proud Records

Queensrÿche have just announced that they've signed a multi-album, worldwide deal with Roadrunner/Loud & Proud Records. The band’s label debut—their twelfth studio album overall—is tentatively scheduled for a Spring 2011 release.

Queensrÿche have been one of the most respected and innovative names in forward-thinking hard rock throughout the course of their nearly 30-year history. Since their inception over 25 years ago, Queensrÿche have sold over 20 million albums worldwide and have performed in over 22 countries.

“We are very happy to be signing with Road Runner/Loud and Proud. This is the rock label and a place where they are as excited about our music as we and our fans are,” says Queensrÿche singer and founder Geoff Tate.



“We are excited to welcome Queensrÿche to the label” stated Loud & Proud President Tom Lipsky. “They have earned global acclaim for their distinctive approach to music and we are confident of a successful partnership with them.”

Queensrÿche’s1988-issued album Operation: Mindcrime is universally respected as a classic concept release about rock, revenge and redemption. The album elicited comparisons to The Who’s Tommy and Pink Floyd’s The Wall and is ultimately regarded as one of the most important and essential hard rock records in the genre’s expansive canon. 1990’s follow-up, Empire, yielded a #1 single, the Grammy-nominated ballad “Silent Lucidity,” which the band performed at the 1992 Grammy Awards accompanied by a supporting orchestra.

In 2006, the band released Operation: Mindcrime II, a scorching sequel to their original. The band then hit the road performing both albums Operation: Mindcrime and Operation: Mindcrime II back-to-back in their entirety in an incredible theatrical presentation throughout the year. The final performance was recorded at The Moore Theatre in Seattle that October and the Mindcrime at the Moore double CD/DVD release debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Music DVD Chart and eventually reached Gold status.

