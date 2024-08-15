“Randy did not become 'the' Randy Rhoads until he joined Ozzy. We never had that before, and Randy had it in inside of him”: Quiet Riot’s Rudy Sarzo on why Ozzy Osbourne's words of wisdom to Randy Rhoads were crucial to his development as a guitarist

By
published

The Prince of Darkness was key in igniting Randy Rhoads' passion for incorporating more classical-leaning flavors into his compositions

British musician Ozzy Osbourne and American musician Randy Rhodes (1956 - 1982) perform at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, January 24, 1982
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, and Whitesnake bassist Rudy Sarzo has revealed the crucial role Osbourne played in unleashing Randy Rhoads' true potential, after Rhoads had become dissatisfied with Quiet Riot's career trajectory.

“Randy did not become the Randy Rhoads, as in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [guitarist], until he joined Ozzy,” Sarzo says on the Jay Jay French Connection podcast.

