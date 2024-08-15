“Randy did not become 'the' Randy Rhoads until he joined Ozzy. We never had that before, and Randy had it in inside of him”: Quiet Riot’s Rudy Sarzo on why Ozzy Osbourne's words of wisdom to Randy Rhoads were crucial to his development as a guitarist
The Prince of Darkness was key in igniting Randy Rhoads' passion for incorporating more classical-leaning flavors into his compositions
Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, and Whitesnake bassist Rudy Sarzo has revealed the crucial role Osbourne played in unleashing Randy Rhoads' true potential, after Rhoads had become dissatisfied with Quiet Riot's career trajectory.
“Randy did not become the Randy Rhoads, as in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [guitarist], until he joined Ozzy,” Sarzo says on the Jay Jay French Connection podcast.
“I know this because I asked him, ‘How did this happen?’ And he says, ‘Well, I asked Ozzy, what do you want me to write?’ And Ozzy said, ‘Be yourself.’ And that's when he felt safe to, all of a sudden, put classical influences into his compositions.
“He was turning that into an intro for a song. It was an embellishment, or an elaboration, of the exercise that he was doing.”
Elsewhere in the podcast, Sarzo confirms Daisley’s story of Rhoads frantically looking for teachers at every tour stop. “Once he got the Guitar Player Magazine 'New Best Guitar Player' [vote in December 1981] he said, ‘I got to take this to the next level.’
“He started taking guitar lessons in every city that we played at. We'd check in early at the hotel and Randy's with the Yellow Pages, looking for ads for a music school and a guitar store or something like that. And then he would go.
“Usually he would end up giving the lesson to whoever was teaching because it is Randy Rhoads, but he never lost that [drive]. It became his mission. How can I be the best guitar player, the best composer, the best Randy Rhoads?”
