“Everywhere we went he'd find a classical guitar teacher. He was practicing a piece his tutor had given him. He was turning that into an intro”: Ex-Ozzy Osbourne bassist recalls how Randy Rhoads wrote the guitar parts to Diary of a Madman

By
published

In a sprawling new interview, Bob Daisley has given fans a fresh look behind the curtain at Ozzy’s first two solo records – and Rhoads' virtuosic guitar talents

Randy Rhoads
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Former Ozzy Osbourne bass player Bob Daisley – who was a key part in establishing the Prince of Darkness' solo career – believes Diary of a Madman is one of the best representations of Randy Rhoads' electric guitar talents.

The title track to Osbourne's second solo record – and the last to feature Rhoads' dazzling chops before his untimely passing in 1982 – combined the guitar icon's well-documented love for classical guitar with a suitably maddening musical complexity. Randy's playing, as Daisley says, is at the heart of the song.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.