Radiohead to Release Limited-Edition Remix 12-Inch Singles Throughout Summer

Radiohead will release a series of limited-edition 12-inch vinyl records, featuring remixes of tracks from their latest album, The King Of Limbs, this summer.

The first release, due out July 5 in the United States on tbd records, will feature remixes of "Little By Little" by Caribou and "Lotus Flower" by Jacques Greene.

The 12-inch will be available at selected independent record stores and from radiohead.com.

While you're waiting, here's the studio version of "Little By Little" from The King of Limbs: