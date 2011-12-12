Radiohead to Release Two New Songs on December 19

On December 19, Radiohead will finally give a proper release to two new songs -- "The Daily Mail" and "Staircase" -- that they had previously performed live.

The tracks were recorded as part of the The King of Limbs -- From the Basement sessions, which were filmed earlier this year.

The band performed "Staircase" during their recent appearance on Saturday Night Live; "The Daily Mail" saw the light of day on an hour-long special on The Colbert Report.

You can check out a video of the band performing "Staircase" on SNL below.

Radiohead recently announced a string of U.S. tour dates for 2012, which you can check out here.