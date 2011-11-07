Radiohead Announce 2012 U.S. Tour Dates

Fresh off teasing U.S. fans with two New York City dates, Radiohead have announced a not-quite-full U.S. tour that will cover 10 cities from late February through mid-March. You can check out the full list of tour dates below.
Radiohead released their latest album, The King of Limbs, earlier this year. The album was self-released and fans were only told of the album's impending release five days before its scheduled released date.
Radiohead 2012 U.S. Tour Dates
- 27-Feb Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
- 29-Feb Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum
- 1-Mar Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- 3-Mar Houston, TX Toyota Center
- 5-Mar Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- 7-Mar Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
- 9-Mar St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
- 11-Mar Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- 13-Mar Broomfield, CO 1stBank Center
- 15-Mar Glendale, AZ Jobing.com Arena