Radiohead Announce 2012 U.S. Tour Dates

By

Fresh off teasing U.S. fans with two New York City dates, Radiohead have announced a not-quite-full U.S. tour that will cover 10 cities from late February through mid-March. You can check out the full list of tour dates below.

Radiohead released their latest album, The King of Limbs, earlier this year. The album was self-released and fans were only told of the album's impending release five days before its scheduled released date.

Radiohead 2012 U.S. Tour Dates

  • 27-Feb Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
  • 29-Feb Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum
  • 1-Mar Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
  • 3-Mar Houston, TX Toyota Center
  • 5-Mar Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
  • 7-Mar Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
  • 9-Mar St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
  • 11-Mar Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
  • 13-Mar Broomfield, CO 1stBank Center
  • 15-Mar Glendale, AZ Jobing.com Arena