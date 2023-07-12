Randall Wyn Fullmer of Wyn Guitars has died, aged 73

Randall Wyn Fullmer, an animator who quit his high paying job at Disney to become a bass builder, has died following a battle with cancer.

The news was announced on social media by one of Fullmer’s former colleagues at Disney, Doug Engalla, stating: “The animation community, and Disney Animation in particular, are saddened by the loss of this talented artist-producer-musician. Randy's humorously gentle and patient manner was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed.”

In 2006, following an 18-year career at The Walt Disney Studios, Fullmer founded Wyn Guitars and set out crafting boutique basses for the likes of Jimmy Haslip, Abraham Laboriel and James LoMenzo. “I wanted to get back to being an artist again,” said Fullmer in the trailer for Restrung, a 2014 documentary by filmmaker Mike Enns. “Between the age of 12 and 18 I had made around 30 guitars, but I never really thought of making a living at it. Then I started finding these amazing bass players who liked what I was doing. Before I knew it I was in business.”

Born in Richland, Washington, Fullmer studied architecture at Washington State University, from 1968 to 1970. During his second year, he took a film class and became hooked on animation. He was later accepted into the animation program at California Institute of the Arts and graduated in 1974 with a degree as a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

In 1987, he was hired by Walt Disney Feature Animation for a three-month contract to animate on the Toon Town section of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a job that turned into an 18-year career at The Walt Disney Studios.

In 2006, Fullmer turned his life-long hobby of guitar making into a full-time career. “He absolutely went all in,” said filmmaker Mike Enns. ”He scrambled through some very tight spots – all the while refining his skills. You could literally see him recharging his virtual batteries whenever he saw his creations come to life in the hands of great musicians."

“It’s a luthier’s dream to make an instrument for artists with the stature and playing chops of Jimmy Haslip or Abraham Laboriel,” said Fullmer back in 2014. “I of course handled each assignment with complete calm and professionalism. It was basically five parts intense euphoria and eleven parts terror ride!”

“It was a pleasure knowing Randy and seeing his beautiful creations,” said fellow luthier Pete Skjold. “If you never heard of him, please learn about the amazing life this man lived,” wrote Brady Muckelroy of Muckelroy Basses.

To learn more about Wyn Guitars visit wynguitars.com.