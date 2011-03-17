Randy Rhoads Commemorative Wine Now Available

In honor of guitar legend Randy Rhoads, his family has paid tribute to him with a special limited edition commemorative Cabernet Sauvingnon handcrafted wine. The late guitarist's sister Kathy, her husband Richard D'Argenzio and his family—who are proprietors for D'Argenzio Winery—produced the wine.

"This Randy Rhoads Special 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon is a very limited edition wine and each bottle was created with the same pride and passion that Randy gave to his music," says Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio.

Those interested in purchasing Randy Rhoads wine can go to www.dargenziowine.com. A generous portion of the sales will be donated to the Randy Rhoads Charitable Trust to carry on his legacy.