Randy Rhoads Tribute Album Featuring George Lynch, Brad Gillis, Doug Aldrich and More Coming in March

One of the most venerated guitarists ever to grace hard rock music, the late Randy Rhoads (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot) will be celebrated in the truest of fashions with the release of Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute on March 3 via UDR Music.

A collection of 11 classic Rhoads co-written songs, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute is performed by 20 top contemporary artists, including old friends and performing partners Rudy Sarzo and Frankie Banali, Rhoads' brother Kelle Rhoads and more designated musicians like Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Vinny Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho, George Lynch, Gus G, Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich, Dweezil Zappa and others.

The album was produced and compiled by the Grammy-award winning guitarist and producer Bob Kulick at his own studio.

Along with the album, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute will contain a bonus DVD available in the digipack version, including interesting interviews with some of the involved artists, hosted by Kulick and a feature on the Musonia School of Music, a teaching school on North Hollywood, California, set up by Rhoads' mother and run by his brother.

Pre-order details are coming soon! The album also will be available in double vinyl gatefold and digital formats. Check out an EPK below, followed by a complete track listing that lists the album's performers. For more information on this release, visit udr-music.com.

Full track listing with performers:

01. Crazy Train

Vocals: Serj Tankian

Gtrs: Tom Morello

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

02. Over the Mountain

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Jon Donais

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Frankie Banali

03. Mr. Crowley

Vocals: Chuck Billy

Gtrs: Alexi Laiho

Keyboards: Kelle Rhoads

Bass Rudy: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

04. Believer

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

05. Back To The Coast (Quiet Riot)

Vocals: Kelle Rhoads

Gtrs: Bruce Kulick

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Frankie Banali

06. I Don't Know

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: George Lynch

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

07. S A T 0

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Rhythm guitars: Bob Kulick

Lead guitar: Dweezil Zappa

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Vinny Appice

08. Killer Girls (Quiet Riot)

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Joel Hoekstra

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

09. Goodbye to Romance

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Gus G.

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

10. Suicide Solution

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Brad Gillis

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen

11. Flying High Again

Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens

Gtrs: Bernie Torme

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Brett Chassen