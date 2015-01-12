Randy Rhoads Tribute Album Featuring George Lynch, Brad Gillis, Doug Aldrich and More Coming in March

One of the most venerated guitarists ever to grace hard rock music, the late Randy Rhoads (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot) will be celebrated in the truest of fashions with the release of Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute on March 3 via UDR Music.
A collection of 11 classic Rhoads co-written songs, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute is performed by 20 top contemporary artists, including old friends and performing partners Rudy Sarzo and Frankie Banali, Rhoads' brother Kelle Rhoads and more designated musicians like Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Vinny Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho, George Lynch, Gus G, Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich, Dweezil Zappa and others.
The album was produced and compiled by the Grammy-award winning guitarist and producer Bob Kulick at his own studio.
Along with the album, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute will contain a bonus DVD available in the digipack version, including interesting interviews with some of the involved artists, hosted by Kulick and a feature on the Musonia School of Music, a teaching school on North Hollywood, California, set up by Rhoads' mother and run by his brother.
Pre-order details are coming soon! The album also will be available in double vinyl gatefold and digital formats. Check out an EPK below, followed by a complete track listing that lists the album's performers. For more information on this release, visit udr-music.com.
Full track listing with performers:
01. Crazy Train
Vocals: Serj Tankian
Gtrs: Tom Morello
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
02. Over the Mountain
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Jon Donais
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
03. Mr. Crowley
Vocals: Chuck Billy
Gtrs: Alexi Laiho
Keyboards: Kelle Rhoads
Bass Rudy: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
04. Believer
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
05. Back To The Coast (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Kelle Rhoads
Gtrs: Bruce Kulick
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
06. I Don't Know
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: George Lynch
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
07. S A T 0
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Rhythm guitars: Bob Kulick
Lead guitar: Dweezil Zappa
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
08. Killer Girls (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Joel Hoekstra
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
09. Goodbye to Romance
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Gus G.
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
10. Suicide Solution
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Brad Gillis
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
11. Flying High Again
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Bernie Torme
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen