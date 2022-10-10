Rare Buzz Effects’ Fuzz Bob-Omb offers tonal pilgrims a rare Soviet-era fuzz design

Columbus, OH pedal-builder Rare Buzz Effects has announced the second run of its Fuzz Bob-Omb pedal – a new take on the circuitry found in the super-rare Soviet-era, Kazan Booster circuit.

While it looks nothing like the meaty lump of metal that was the Kazan Booster (opens in new tab) (so-called because it was manufactured in the city of Kazan in Tatarstan, Russia), inside the Fuzz Bob-Omb offers a similar layout of four germanium diodes, with silicone gain and recovery stages.

Externally, it takes visual cues from various corners of pop culture. Most notably, by incorporating a Super Mario-style bob-omb design into the large central volume knob, while the typography and color choice recalls Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – perhaps the ultimate cinematic ode to fuzz-y indie rock (which memorably featured his band Sex Bob-Omb).

Controls are limited to the large central volume bomb and a small voice/timbre trim pot, which adjusts the balance of the last of the germanium diode rectifier stages.

What does this mean? Well, it helps to voice the pedal to your electric guitar and amp and but also opens up a whole heap of new tonal options when combined with the volume, from crunch to wild and untamed sustain.

For its part, Rare Buzz deems it “an epic pedal of epic epicness” and says “the Fuzz Bob-Omb produces diverse fuzz tones – from subtle rumble to high pitched scrapes. A fuzz for those who hate fuzz.”

We think you’ll still be in for a treat if you love fuzz, too. Check out the demos from Get Offset (who channels some fine Scott Pilgrim riffs), and Demos In The Dark to get a feel for the sort of tonal range on offer.

The Fuzz Bob-Omb is priced at $194.99. Head to the Rare Buzz Effects site (opens in new tab) to place orders and channel your inner Pilgrim...