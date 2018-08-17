Rare Guitar Signed by Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Brian May, Peter Frampton Headed to Auction

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

A rare guitar, signed by an all-star cast of musicians that includes Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Brian May, Peter Frampton, Robert Plant, Pete Townshend and many, many more is headed to auction.

The sunburst acoustic—which was handcrafted by master luthier Alister Atkin and Atkin Guitars of Canterbury, England—was modeled after Buddy Holly's beloved Gibson J-45, and donated by the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. According to a statement, the guitar is expected to fetch more than $250,000.

All proceeds from the guitar will go toward UCLA Health and Teen Cancer America, a non-profit created by the Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend that provides support and resources to teens and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

You can learn more about the guitar, and the auction, over at entertainment.ha.com.