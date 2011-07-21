Rare, Unseen Beatles Photos From First U.S. Show Sell for $360,000

A batch of rare, unseen photos of The Beatles' first U.S. concert sold at auction recently for more than $360,000.

Fifty silver gelatin prints from the band's Washington Coliseum show on February 11, 1964, were sold individually at Christie's auction house in New York. The images had originally only been estimated to fetch a total of just $100,000.

The photos were shot my photographer Mike Mitchell, just two days after the band's debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Mitchell was 18 at the time.

One of the highlights included a backlit photograph of Ringo Starr, which sold for $8,125 dollars. The shot captured Starr while singing on The Beatles classic "I Wanna Be Your Man."