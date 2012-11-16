Raven’s Cry Release Fourth Album, 'We Are The Black Things'

Raven’s Cry was established in 2003 by guitarist/vocalist Tone Raven. After a short stint as guitar tech for George Lynch of Lynch Mob, Tone Raven formed Raven's Cry.

Rising from the ashes of the leveled sunset strip rock scene, Raven's Cry was born.

Tone Raven says, "I had been playing around Hollywood with several different hard rock bands and decided to put my own band together. I’m from the gunslinger era: Randy Rhoads, George Lynch and Van Halen. I grew up with that stuff. So after working with George Lynch, I put Raven's Cry together. I play guitar and took on lead vocal duties. I was really into the vocals of Oni Logan and Ray Gillan, and I tried to blend that with newer music I’m into, like Alice in Chains, Guns N Roses, The Cult, Velvet Revolver and Black Label Society. It just developed from there.”

Rounding out the lineup is Frank Garrett on bass, Scott Garrett on drums and Luther Mitchell on turntables.

Raven's Cry’s fourth album, We Are The Black Things, hits in December. It's a hard rock album written by guitar vocalist Tone Raven.

The album blooms from the stardust, and under the broken rock n' roll street lamps of Hollywood. The album was the way for Raven’s Cry to tell a new modern gunslinger guitar tale.

Check out Raven’s Cry at Myspace.com and Amazon.com.