Readers Poll: What Is John Lennon's Best Solo Album?

John Lennon would've turned 73 today, October 9, 2013.

Of course, Lennon left behind some incredible music. As one of the Beatles' founders, chief songwriters, guitarists, keyboardists and vocalists, he pretty much permanently altered the face of pop culture.

But let's not forget his sometimes-overlooked solo albums. There was the gritty John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band from 1970 (featuring Ringo Starr); his successful 1971 outing, Imagine (featuring George Harrison); enjoyable albums from 1973 (Mind Games) and 1974 (Walls and Bridges) and his 1980 comeback album with Yoko Ono, Double Fantasy, which earned him a posthumous Grammy for Album of the Year in 1981.

Take the poll below and vote on your favorite solo Lennon album. You'll notice we've included his early "experimental" albums (in case you have, um, unusual taste in "music") plus some live albums and other albums with "new" studio material that surfaced after his death in 1980.

