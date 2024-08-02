“I was getting session calls for a 5-string… we had to switch over quick”: Prolific session bassist “Ready” Freddie Washington recalls suddenly competing with Moog synths for work – and why 5-strings were the answer

Washington had to purchase an expensive Ken Smith 5-string bass to stay competitive

Bassist Freddie Washington of Steely Dan performs on stage during their Rockabye Gollie Angel Tour at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay on April 19, 2015 in San Diego, California.
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“Ready” Freddie Washington is a prolific session bassist who has played with a who's who of the music world, including Herbie Hancock, B.B. King, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston, and Anita Baker.

However, he has recently revealed that even the best session players have to adapt to stay in business, recounting an era when Moog synths were all the rage for song basslines.

