Recording King Introduces 327 “Torch” Adirondack Top Acoustic Guitar

Hayward, California-based Recording King has introduced a new model, the 327 “Torch,” which has an Adirondack spruce top, nitrocellulose lacquer finish and M.O.P and abalone inlay.

The model's street price is $1,099.99.

The 327 is available in dreadnought (RD) or 000-style (RO) body shapes. The top is made from solid AAA Adirondack spruce.

From Recording King:

"Adirondack has been a prized choice for guitar tops since the 1920s. It is generally considered to be more resonant that Sitka spruce and it also has a unique wide-grain pattern that makes Adirondack guitars aesthetically unique. For many years, Adirondack spruce was rare or unavailable; even now, guitars with Adirondack spruce tops are among the most expensive and sought-after models."

The back and sides of the RD- and RO-327 are made from solid East Indian Rosewood. The 327 has a nut width of 1-3/4 inch and the one-piece neck is fitted to the body with a hand-cut dovetail joint. The fretboard is made from ebony, as is the bridge. It also features an extensively detailed real abalone top purfling, rosette and torch-style headstock inlay.

The guitar is finished in a thin coat of nitrocellulose lacquer for resonance and historical accuracy.

