Recording King’s affordably-priced Humbucker Lap Steel promises “cranked-up lead tones and soaring clean lines”

Recording King has introduced the Humbucker Lap Steel guitar, sporting a solid mahogany body with a string-through design and a 23.5-inch scale.

Other features include a pearloid fretboard, bone nut and metal button tuners.

The single humbucker, meanwhile, is designed to “take your tone from clean to crunch” – for proof, check out the accompanying video, which includes an impressive AC/DC jam – and is adjusted via single volume and tone controls.

The Humbucker Lap Steel comes in a traditional sunburst finish and is offered for $229.99.

