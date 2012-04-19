Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Ramones, David Bowie, Neil Young on New EP

To commemorate their April 14 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a digital-only EP, We Salute You, May 1 via Warner Bros.

The EP features covers of six songs by previous Hall of Fame inductees, including The Ramones, Iggy & The Stooges, Neil Young, David Bowie, The Beach Boys and Dion and the Belmonts. The track listing is as follows:

01. A Teenager in Love (Dion and the Belmonts)

02. Havana Affair (Ramones)

03. Search & Destroy (Iggy and the Stooges)

04. Everybody Knows This is Nowhere (Neil Young)

05. I Get Around (The Beach Boys)

06. Suffragette City (David Bowie)

The material isn't exactly new. "A Teenager In Love" was previously released as a maxi-single; "Havana Affair" was available as a 7-inch single and was featured on We're A Happy Family: A Tribute To The Ramones; "Search & Destroy" appeared on a now-out-of-print maxi-CD; "I Get Around" was played during Brian Wilson's 2005 MusiCares induction speech; and "Suffragette City" can be found on the B-side to "Aeroplane."

"Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" was recorded live during the band's current tour in support of 2011's I'm With You. The EP will be available at iTunes and through their website, redhotchilipeppers.com.

The 27th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will premiere on HBO in early May.