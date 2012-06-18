Trending

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Release 18 Additional Songs from 'I'm With You' Sessions

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release 18 previously unavailable tracks from the 'I'm With You' sessions.

Each song will be available digitally and on vinyl, with two tracks per 7-inch record. The first pair of sides -- "Strange Man" backed with "Long Progression" -- will be released August 14. The second pair of sides -- "Magpies" and "Victorian Machinery" -- will be released September 11.

Remaining release dates include October 2, November 6, December 4 and December 18. The final two releases are being saved for early 2012.

Each of the nine 7-inches released will be able to combined by fans to create one larger piece of artwork.

"Finding songs that seem to want to join hands with others is a special task that require the right people ... and the right songs," said RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. "Some songs seem to have a lot more of an agenda than others. Some songs play well with others and some songs need more attention and a little extra care. Here are some songs that seemed to want to pair up and take a later train. Keep your eye on them, they're up to something."

Each of the nine seven-inches will feature cover artwork by Kelsey Brookes.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are on a world tour in support of I'm With You, and playing sold out arenas around the globe.