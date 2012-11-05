Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Single, "The Sunset Sleeps" and "Hometown Gypsy"

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced back in June that they'd be releasing 18 previously unavailable tracks from the I'm With You sessions as a series of 7-inch singles with two tracks per release.

We're on single number four now, and the band are streaming two new tracks, "The Sunset Sleeps" and "Hometown Gypsy," online via YouTube. Listen below.

The next pair of singles are due on December 4, with another following two weeks later. Two more singles will be released in early 2013.

"Finding songs that seem to want to join hands with others is a special task that require the right people ... and the right songs," said guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of the project. "Some songs seem to have a lot more of an agenda than others. Some songs play well with others and some songs need more attention and a little extra care. Here are some songs that seemed to want to pair up and take a later train. Keep your eye on them, they're up to something."

I'm With You was released last September, marking the band's first release featuring Klinghoffer on guitar. Klinghoffer replaced John Frusciante after an amicable departure with the band.