Red Hot Chili Peppers Streaming New Album, 'I'm With You,' on iTunes

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- Guitar World's October 2011 cover stars -- are currently streaming their new album, I'm With You, on iTunes.

You can check out the video for the first single, "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie," here.

For outtakes from Guitar World's October 2011 interview with the Chili Peppers, click here, and for an exclusive interview with new Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, head here.

You may also want to check out this exclusive video interview with Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith talking about how Josh Klinghoffer came to replace Frusciante in the Chili Peppers.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their new album, I'm With You, on August 30.