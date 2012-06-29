Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil "Brendan's Death Song" Music Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have just unveiled a beautiful new music video for "Brendan's Death Song." Watch the clip, in which the band join in a New Orleans-style jazz funeral, below.

"Brendan's Death Song" is dedicated to late friend of the band Brendan Mullen, who passed away during the writing of the band's most recent album, last year's I'm With You (buy on iTunes). Mullen, a central figure in the L.A. music scene in the early '80s, reportedly gave the Chili Peppers their first big show opening for Bad Brains.

The band also announced recently that they will be releasing some 18 songs from the I'm With You sessions starting on August 14. The tracks will be released two at a time as both digital downloads and 7" singles (with two tracks per 7").

