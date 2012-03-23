Red Hot Chili Peppers Want Jimmy Page for Knebworth Show

The list of bands that would love for Jimmy Page to come join them at a show is pretty damn long, but the list of bands for whom that's actually a possibility with is quite short.

In recent years, Page has joined Foo Fighters and the Black Crowes on stage, and now the Red Hot Chili Peppers are hoping the Led Zeppelin guitarist will do them the honor when they make a stop in Knebworth this June.

''Jimmy Page has come to our shows before, but we haven't had a chance to play with him," said drummer Chad Smith in a recent interview with Daily Star. "That would be really cool so maybe that can happen. I saw him come on with Foo Fighters at Wembley.''

Next month, the Chili Peppers will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Inducting the band will be famed comedian and friend of the band Chris Rock.

As previously reported, longtime Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante will not be in attendance.