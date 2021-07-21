Red Panda’s Raster 2 combines a stereo delay with a pitch shifter for “sonic mayhem”

DSP-pedal builder Red Panda has announced the Raster 2, a new iteration of its delay/pitch-shifter stompbox, which adds a host of “performance friendly” control options.

At its heart, the Raster 2 has the same blend of digital delay, pitch shifting and frequency shifting options within the feedback loop.

This means you can trigger delays and have the repeats shift in pitch or create modulated or harmonized sounds. You can also create reverse delays, arpeggios and crazy descents and oscillations.

The delay time has been expanded on the new model from 750ms to 1600ms stereo delay for the Raster 2, but perhaps the most notable change comes in the form of the control options.

Offering six knobs and nine switches, the idea is to tread the tricky line between the intuitive controls of the original with the tweakability of a rack-mount unit with stereo and modulation functionality.

Red Panda Raster 2 features:

1600 ms stereo delay time in three ranges

3200 ms forward delay available via editor

Micro pitch shifting and detuning

Tuned pitch shifting, +/- 12 semitones

Phase and frequency shifting

Repeats shifted once or continuously

Reverse delay

7 modulation waveforms, envelope, and reverse envelope

Most parameters have left/right controls for stereo delay

Parallel, series, or ping pong structure

Tone control

Stereo input/output (TRS)

Soft touch bypass switch with selectable momentary, latching, or mute output

Shift footswitch momentary, latching, or assignable to tap tempo

Assignable expression pedal, remote switch, remote tap, or MIDI port

Full MIDI implementation with additional parameters (USB or TRS)

MIDI clock synchronization

Presets (4 on front, 127 via MIDI)

Web-based editor for editing presets and accessing hidden parameters

The Raster 2 will be available for $299. Head over to Red Panda for more info.