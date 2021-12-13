Red Witch announces the Nonpareil series, comprising 54 unique pedals

Red Witch has announced the Nonpareil pedal family, which includes 54 wholly unique effects pedals that come equipped with their own artwork and circuit iterations.

Each piece of artwork was completed by New Zealand artist Rachael Gannaway, who created paintings based on the 54 lines of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s Kubla Khan – A Vision Within a Dream: A Fragment poem.

The Nonpareil units are all overdrive pedals, and though they feature slightly altered circuitry, they all share the same control set.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Red Witch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Red Witch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Red Witch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Red Witch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Red Witch)

Handmade by Red Witch owner and designer Ben Fulton, the Nonpareils feature I, G, P and V knobs. V and P are simply the master volume and presence controls, responsible for setting output level and curating the “smoothness” of the drive.

I and G, meanwhile, set the input gain levels on the first and second gain stages. The first stage is based around an N.O.S. germanium transistor, while the second is based on an FET arrangement. Both controls, according to Red Witch, can be used to blend the gain stages.

Fulton commented, “As a guitarist myself, I love the idea of owning a ‘one of one’ pedal – a pedal that is the only one in existence. Visually and sonically.”

In a separate update video, Fulton added, “They are each individually unique. They have a unique piece of art on the top surface of the pedal, they have a unique iteration of circuit inside, so they look and sound unique.

(Image credit: Red Witch)

“There will never be another of each of these 54 pedals. I’m beyond thrilled with the results,” he asserted.

The Nonpareil pedals are available now for $449.

To get more information, head on over to Red Witch.