Reddick ushers in a new age of modular guitar design with first semi-hollow Voyager CS

Reddick – the mastermind behind a range of standout modular electric guitars – has expanded its collection with its first semi-hollow offering, the Voyager CS.

Modular solidbody guitars, which allow on-the-fly pickup configuration changes, have become fairly common over the past few years, with notable offerings arriving in the form of Reddick’s flagship Voyager, its updated Standard and Custom models, and Fern Guitars’ Phoenix design.

However, a semi-hollow iteration of the futuristic design is significantly less common, making the Voyager CS an intriguing milestone in the development of the modular six-string blueprint.

Despite featuring the same offset body shape as the original Voyager, Reddick’s newest offering has a different build spec, comprising a contour mahogany body and flamed maple top, the latter of which can flash Inferno or Aqua finishes.

This build is not too dissimilar from the Voyager Custom’s mahogany/curly maple combo, with the Voyager CS also offering the brand’s standard asymmetrical C-profile neck. In practice, that just means the neck gets slightly larger as you move towards the 12th fret.

Atop the neck sits a Mexican ebony fretboard and dot inlays, with the Voyager CS also introducing a new three-a-side headstock design.

The guitar’s body, though, is the center of the action, featuring the tried-and-trusted body cut-out that lets players seamlessly switch in and swap out a generous array of ready-made pickup modules, as well as the control layout cut-out for changing the control circuit.

As a Reddick-standard policy, each guitar comes fitted with a Seymour Duncan module of your choosing, with the list containing the ‘59 Humbucker, Vintage Staggered single-coil and Vintage Broadcaster Tele sets, among others.

A host of other custom options are available, too, including – but not limited to – Seymour Duncan P-90, Seymour Duncan Seth Lover PAF and Fralin humbucker modules. Gibson-style, Strat-inspired and a Voyager-own control layout are also available.

Owing to the semi-hollow design and the wood combo, the Voyager CS is the most expensive Reddick guitar to date, ringing in at $2,099.

For more information, and to explore the whole modular guitar range, head over to Reddick (opens in new tab).