The Reddick Guitars Voyager is a modular six-string that allows you to swap out pickups and controls on the fly

Reddick Guitars, a company specializing in modular electric guitars, has unveiled its latest design, the Voyager.

Featuring interchangeable pickup and control modules – which can be swapped tool-free and in seconds, without the need to mute the amplifier – the Voyager seeks to eliminate the need for guitarists to bring multiple instruments to a gig or session, offering a vast range of tones from only one.

The Voyager will include a stock selection of single-coil, humbucker and T-style pickup modules – each featuring Golden Age pickups – as well as a standard control module with one volume knob, two tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

Customized pickup and control modules are also available for order, and more stock options will be added in the future.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reddick Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Reddick Guitars)

Build wise, the Voyager sports a maple neck with a 25.5" scale length and asymmetrical C-shaped profile, a 9.5”-16” compound radius katalox fretboard with offset dots, Gotoh tuners and a string-through hardtail bridge.

Multiple body wood configurations are also available, including ash, walnut and cherry.

The Voyager is available now for preorder at an introductory price of $1,499 (normally $1,799), and comes with a body, pickup module and control section module. Additional pickup modules are available for $199 each.

It's not the only modular guitar to be launched this year. Back in June, Fern Guitars unveiled its own design, The Phoenix.