Fern Guitars unveils new-and-improved prototype of its innovative modular six-string, The Phoenix

The mastermind behind Fern Guitars’ innovative modular Phoenix electric guitar – first introduced way back in May 2020 – has returned with an updated prototype ahead of launching a new Kickstarter campaign.

Staying true to its visionary design roots, the revamped Phoenix operates in much the same way as its predecessor. The all-wood guitar features a magnetic design allowing users to easily remove and install modules, which come equipped with a variety of pickup configurations.

Current options include a pair of humbuckers, Strat-style trio of single coils, Tele-esque set up and an HSS-configured module, each delivering diverse tonal options.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fern Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fern Guitars)

In action, modules can be "swapped in seconds" without needing to disassemble the guitar or change strings, in a bid to give users instant access to a wide sonic canvas.

Since debuting the original iteration, Fern Guitars has documented the development process on its Instagram page, giving guitar players regular glimpses at various modules and pickup configurations.

Said founder and inventor Aaron Maisler, “The Phoenix’s design and function is like no other currently on the market. Throughout the development process, we’ve received extremely positive feedback from musicians across the board.

A post shared by Fern Guitars (@fernguitars) A photo posted by on

“Our vision is for a one-of-a-kind guitar that provides maximum utility to musicians everywhere,” he continued. “Now we’re taking our final step to bring the Phoenix from a prototype to a full-fledged instrument people can get their hands on.”

Preorders for the Phoenix will begin on June 15 when the brand’s Kickstarter campaign launches, with Maisler revealing that a minimum of 20 presale backers are required in order to get the brand up and running.

The first 10 backers on Kickstarter will receive the Phoenix plus one module for $999. Future orders will then cost $1,200. Individual modules cost $425 for the first 10 sold, then $445 afterward.

Head over to Fern Guitars to find out more.