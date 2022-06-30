Reddick’s groundbreaking modular Voyager guitar gets new Standard and Custom builds

Modular guitar builder Reddick has announced it has updated its line-up, offering two new editions of its Voyager model.

As with the original Reddick Voyager, the offset body features a central chamber, which allows players to swap in and out a range of pre-mounted pickup blocks, as well as a detachable control module, which offers a choice of Les Paul– or Stratocaster-style tone/volume pot configurations. These all offer ‘plug-in and play’ style connectivity – no need for soldering here.

Reddick Voyager Standard in Crims (Image credit: Reddick)

At the heart of the revamped line is a new base model, the Voyager Standard. This features a solid ash body (as opposed to multi-wood sandwich builds of the initial Voyager Modular models) – and is available in Crimson and Obsidian finishes, with a maple neck and 25.5” scale Mexican ebony fretboard.

That carries a cost of $1,599 and includes a Seymour Duncan pickup module and your choice of control module.

Reddick Voyager Custom Cherry and Walnut (Image credit: Reddick)

Spending a little more cash now takes you up to the realm of the Voyager Custom, starting at $1,799.

The Customs feature more eye-catching tonewood combinations, including walnut and cherry, or the Gibson-like sapele mahogany capped with curly maple and you get to pick between 25” and 25.5” scale lengths.

Again, it comes with the Seymour Duncan pickup module and control module of your choice to get you started. Among the pickup modules are a huge array of options, including Seymour Duncan’s Pearly Gates, ’59 and JB humbuckers, P90s, Vintage Staggered single coils and its Broadcaster Tele set.

Reddick Voyager Seymour Duncan '59 module (Image credit: Reddick)

Elsewhere, additional pickup modules are available (priced from $124) include a variety of Fralin options, Seymour Duncan Seth Lover PAFs and a choice of proprietary pickups. You can also have blank or custom blocks made.

In addition, all of the Voyager models are available with a choice of hardtail or a J-style vibrato bridge and there’s some quality hardware onboard in the shape of Gotoh tuners, CTS pots and Switchcraft switches/jacks. Finally, it’s all put together by hand at the firm’s base in Savannah, Georgia.

