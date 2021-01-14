NAMM’s Believe in Music Week, a global gathering designed to unify and support the people who bring music to the world, begins January 18. And registration for the first-of-its-kind online experience, which creates its own social network uniting a worldwide audience of buyers, influencers, media and more, is open now .

Believe in Music attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest product demos, take advantage of free cutting-edge training, view exciting performances from major musical artists and much more. To register for free, head here .

What can you expect to find during your time at Believe in Music? For starters, a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers around the globe with access to the latest gear from hundreds of top major and boutique brands, as well as opportunities to win prizes and giveaways.

(Image credit: NAMM)

And that’s not all – there’s also Believe in Music TV, featuring 80-plus hours of programming across three channels: Believe TV, which will showcase the power of music education, exciting performances, and live from NAMM studio updates with opening sessions and events broadcasted to a global audience; Gear TV, which provides an experience akin to walking the NAMM show floor, with product demos and other content highlighting the latest brand innovations and stories; and Artist TV, bringing celebrity power and insights to the event with live music, artist appearances and interviews.

Additionally, Believe in Music offers an online training experience with over 150 professional development and training sessions. These sessions are open to registrants from all corners of the music industry, from music products, pro audio and entertainment technology professionals to music educators and administrators, nonprofit professionals and college-aged students and faculty, among others.

(Image credit: NAMM)

Particular highlights of Believe in Music Week include a day-long video stream on January 20 spotlighting the rich diversity of musical performances from around the world, with more than 40 emerging and established artists from 23 countries and six continents joining together for 12 hours (6am – 6pm PST) of livestream concert performances.

Additionally, that same day will see a Product Preview featuring a compilation of videos from companies including C.F. Martin & Co., Roland, Yamaha, Avid, Gibson, Shure and more, presenting their new products through demos, spec videos, and interviews. The Believe In Music Product Preview will take place at 4:00pm PST.

No matter what part of the MI world you hail from – whether that be communities that make, distribute and sell music, sound and live event products and services, to those that use music, sound and live event products in their venue or professional field, or from trade, print and online media to the artists, musicians and enthusiasts themselves – Believe in Music has everything you need to help you “navigate the now and prepare for the next.”

Register today at attend.believeinmusic.tv .