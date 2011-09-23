R.E.M. to Release Greatest Hits Package in November; Will Include Final Recordings

Earlier this week, R.E.M. formally announced the end of the band after more than three decades together.

Now it seems fans will get one last taste of new R.E.M. material, as the band are planning to release a career-spanning greatest hits package titled Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage: 1982-2011 on November 15.

Details are scant at this point, but Rolling Stone is reporting that the set will include recordings made earlier this year after Collapse Into Now was finished.

On the band's breakup, Michael Stipe had this to say: "A wise man once said -- 'the skill in attending a party is knowing when it's time to leave.' We built something extraordinary together. We did this thing. And now we're going to walk away from it.

"I hope our fans realize this wasn't an easy decision; but all things must end, and we wanted to do it right, to do it our way.

"We have to thank all the people who helped us be R.E.M. for these 31 years; our deepest gratitude to those who allowed us to do this. It's been amazing."