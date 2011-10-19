R.E.M. Streaming Final Single, "We All Go Back to Where We Belong"

Months before their breakup was announced, we reported that R.E.M. were hitting the studio to work on what would become their 16th studio album. While another album won't happen, the sessions weren't entirely unfruitful, and three new tracks will be released on an upcoming greatest hits package.

One of the songs, "We All Go Back to Where We Belong," is apparently good enough to be considered by the band as their last single, and the track is now streaming on Rolling Stone's website. You can listen to it here.

Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage: 1982-2011 will be released on November 15.