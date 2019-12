R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe has revealed in a message posted to xoJane.com that he is currently in the studio working on a new R.E.M. album.

No further details of the album have surfaced as of yet.

The band released their most recent album, Collapse Into Now, back in March of this year.

The album was the last of the band's recording contract with Warner, leading to speculation that the band may go the route of Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails and others in self-releasing their next album.