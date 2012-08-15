Remastered 'The Doors Live At The Bowl ’68' Coming to DVD/CD October 23

On October 23, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a remastered version of The Doors' July 5, 1968, performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Doors Live At The Bowl '68 will be released as a Blu-Ray ($19.98), DVD ($14.98), digital video ($12.99), CD ($18.98), digital audio ($11.99) and double-LP ($34.98).

This concert, which is believed to be the band's finest show caught on film, has been restored by using original camera negatives. The audio has been remixed and mastered from original multi-tracks by the group’s engineer, Bruce Botnick.

The Doors Live At The Bowl '68 also will include three previously unreleased tracks from the performance; they weren't released in the past because of technical issues with the recording. Those tracks are “Hello, I Love You,” “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)” and “Spanish Caravan.”

The DVD, Blu-Ray and digital video each feature a 16x9 high-definition digital transfer with a stereo and 5.1 audio soundtrack. There is more than an hour of bonus material, including "Echoes From The Bowl”; “You Had To Be There” and “Reworking The Doors,” an in-depth look at how the film was restored.

LIVE AT THE BOWL ’68 Track Listing