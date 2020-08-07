Remember Gnarls Barkley’s mega-hit Crazy? It's now a slow-burning blues guitar jam, courtesy of Shadow & the Thrill

A long, long time ago (2006!) Gnarls Barkley’s neo-soul jam Crazy was virtually inescapable.

If there’s any justice in this, um, crazy world, that will happen again, this time courtesy of Shadow & the Thrill’s slow-burning, bluesy electric guitar cover.

Who are Shadow & the Thrill, you might ask? The duo consists of former Great White and Slash bassist Tony Cardenas-Montana, here tearing it up on vocals and guitar, and drummer/keyboardist Brentt James Arcement, who has played with Fiona Apple and others.

The duo describes itself as a “modern, blues-infused, groove-laden, hook-filled melodic rock band that comes from the streets of Los Angeles and New Orleans,

bringing you songs of salvation to soothe the soul.”

Sounds good to us.

If it sounds good to you, too, check out Crazy above and head to Shadow & the Thrill for more info.