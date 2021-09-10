Restraining order filed against Josh Homme by his family

A restraining order has been filed against Queens of the Stone Age frontman and electric guitar player Josh Homme by his family, who are accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

The request of the order was filed on behalf of his children by his ex-wife, Brody Dalle, and stipulates that Homme must remain at least 100 yards away from his sons, Orrin and Wolf, and the family dog.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the domestic restraining order request accuses Homme of drinking in the car while his children are present, using abusive language towards Dalle and making threats towards Dalle’s boyfriend.

He is also accused of grabbing, flicking and hitting his sons, with TMZ reporting that Orrin and Wolf are scared Homme is going to hurt them.

Speaking to TMZ, Homme’s lawyer Susan Wiesner said the singer denied the claims, and commented, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

A restraining order against Homme was filed in 2019 by Dalle – who fronts the punk rock band the Distillers – after their divorce, with Dalle claiming that he showed up drunk at her house and head-butted her.

Homme later accused Dalle of trying to get him arrested, and subsequently filed his own protection order against her, claiming that she would show up at events he attended in order to provoke him into violating her order.